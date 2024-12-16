Isa Guha apologised to Jasprit Bumrah after she made some racial comments. After Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul for the India National Cricket Team, Isa Guha called him the 'Most Valuable Primate' during commentary in the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Isa Guha recently apologised to Bumrah before the IND vs AUS 3rd Test day 3 started in which she straightaway apologised to India's star bowler, Guha also mentioned that she has set herself to high standards when it comes to respecting others. As per Isa she chose the wrong word and she only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. 'Monkeygate Again?' Isa Guha Draws Criticism From Fans for Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate' on Commentary During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Isa Guha Apologises to Jasprit Bumrah

A very genuine apology from Isa Guha. pic.twitter.com/W97FCCEP93— Dan News (@dannews) December 15, 2024

