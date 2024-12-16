One-man bowling army, Jasprit Bumrah has been India's spearhead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, and in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 created history, becoming only the second bowler from India to pick 50 wickets Down Under. Bumrah surpassed Anil Kumble's tally of 49 wickets, when the speedster claimed Mitchell Starc's wicket on Day 3, which now puts the pacer one behind Kapil Dev, who leads the most Test wickets for India in Australia list with 51. Will It Rain in Brisbane During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 3? Check Live Weather Forecast

Jasprit Bumrah Cleans Mitchell Starc To Pick 50th Test Wicket In Australia

Making an IMPACT straightaway! 🙌#JaspritBumrah wastes no time to find his 6th scalp and #MitchellStarc has to depart! 👏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/mKFqrVBeKX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

