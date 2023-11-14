Barcelona (Spain), Nov 14 (AP) Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves will face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub last year, a Spanish judge said Tuesday.

The Barcelona-based court said a date for the hearings has yet to be set.

Also Read | IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup Semifinal: Sunil Gavaskar Advises Team India to Defend Total.

The 40-year-old Alves has been in pre-trial jail since January when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting the woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal vs New Zealand: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs NZ Match in Mumbai.

Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)