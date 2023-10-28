David Warner's fifty, Travis Head's thunderous century and late brutal hitting from Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins powered Australia to 388 against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. Head and Warner both shone with the bat, scoring 109 and 81 respectively, while Glenn Maxwell (41), Inglis (38) and captain Cummins (37) contributed outstandingly to help five-time champions post 388 against arch-rival New Zealand. Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult scalped three wickets hauls, helping New Zealand script a fine comeback to bundle out Australia. AUS vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Innings Update: Explosive Knock from David Warner, Travis Head's Century Power Australia to 388.

Put to bat first, Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head gave their team a fiery and solid start. The duo hammered New Zealand bowlers all around the ground while hitting big shots. Head returned from a fractured hand that kept him out of the first five matches of this World Cup with a furious century off just 59 balls, Australia's third-fastest World Cup century. Head's intentions were announced with an aerial off-drive for four off the third ball he faced. Then, in the third over, Matt Henry gave him two easy shots, each of which he cleared the front leg and pulled over midwicket for sixes.

Australia achieved the third-highest 10-over score in ODIs when ball-by-ball statistics are available, with Warner virtually matching him shot for shot - only the second time two openers have struck 50 inside 30 balls. Warner fell short of a century when he hit a return catch to Glenn Phillips, but Head maintained his focus. He was eventually bowled off a straighter one from Phillips for 109 off 67, having struck seven sixes and ten fours and setting Australia on their path to a big total.

After removing two well-set openers New Zealand pulled back things beautifully as Australia kept losing wickets occasionally. However, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell quickly got a top hand on Kiwi bowlers. James Neesham provided his team with a massive breakthrough as he removed hard-hitting batter Maxwell for 41. The duo smoked Neesham for 27 runs in the 48th over with the help of four maximums.

New Zealand made a fine comeback in the 49th over Trent Boult gave five-time champions a double blow as he removed well-set batter Inglis and Cummins for 38 and 37. Matt Henry then bagged his first wicket of the match and bundled out Australia for 388 in 49.2 overs. Australia T20I Squad vs India: Matthew Wade Named Captain As Australian 15-Member Squad Announced.

Brief score: Australia 388 (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81; Glenn Phillips 3-37) vs New Zealand.

