Islamabad [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja was disappointed with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for pulling out of their commitment as they cancelled their scheduled tour of Pakistan on Monday.

Earlier this year, ECB had agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when England. Survive we will inshallah. A wake-up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses," tweeted Ramiz Raja.

Official Statement from the ECB Board state: "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

As per the statement, the mental and physical well-being of England's players and support staff remains the highest priority of ECB. "We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments." (ANI)

