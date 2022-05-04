Paris, May 4 (AP) French Open prize money is to increase by nearly seven percent to 43.6 million euros ($46 million) compared to the pre-coronavirus edition of 2019.

The French Tennis Federation said Wednesday that the rise is 6.8 percent overall compared to three years ago, when the tournament was last held in normal circumstances before the pandemic affected the past two editions.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Will Do a Good Job if He Stays True to Himself, Says Trevor Bayliss.

Prize money for players in the men's and women's singles main draw is 1.43 percent higher overall than in 2019, while doubles players will get 6.1 percent more.

Men's and women's singles champions receive 2.2 million euros ($2.32 million) each.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Feels India Didn't Plan Well for 2019 World Cup.

This year's French Open begins on May 22. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)