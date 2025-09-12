Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] September 12 (ANI): The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World completes its Visakhapatnam visit, celebrating the spirit of women's cricket and building anticipation for the upcoming global event, as per a release from DP World.

The tour began on September 7 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, one of the five venues for the World Cup, where senior Andhra Cricket Association officials, including Secretary Sana Sathish Babu and Joint Secretary Boyalla Vijay Kumar, welcomed the iconic trophy.

The event brought together 70 women cricketers from the state, offering a moment of inspiration for the next generation. The event also featured media interactions and photo opportunities for attendees. In a special highlight, 12 groundswomen from the stadium posed with the trophy and enjoyed a close glimpse of it.

The trophy was showcased at some of Visakhapatnam's most iconic landmarks during its six-day tour, including the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, Visakhapatnam Port, Old Town, VMRDA Park, Jagadamba Junction and RK Beach. A standout moment was its visit to the Glass Bridge at Kailasagiri, India's longest glass skywalk.

The Trophy Tour with DP World also visited local schools, including Timpany School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Sri Basara Leads International School, engaging young fans and generating excitement for the tournament.

Through a series of activations at iconic venues and engaging media interactions, the tour is currently visiting cities across India and Sri Lanka, bringing fans closer to the coveted silverware ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament.

Visakhapatnam is set to host five matches of the tournament: India vs South Africa (9 October), India vs Australia (12 October), South Africa vs Bangladesh (13 October), Australia vs Bangladesh (16 October) and England vs New Zealand (26 October).

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be played from 30 September to 2 November across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). (ANI)

