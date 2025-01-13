The Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 got underway today, and India's men's and women's teams were received by thunderous welcome during the opening ceremony, which took place at IGI Stadium in Delhi. India are participating as a host nation, and men's captain Pratik Waikar was the country's flag bearer during the event. Several dignitaries were in attendance including IOA chairperson P.T. Usha, and former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

India Men's and Women's Teams Recieve Thunderous Welcome

✨ भारतीय खेल जगत का ऐतिहासिक क्षण, खो खो विश्व कप 2025 का आगाज हो चुका है! 🇮🇳 खो खो का जश्न अब दुनिया भर में मनाया जाएगा! भारतीय खेलों के इस ऐतिहासिक टूर्नामेंट का आगाज 13 जनवरी से हो चुका है, जो 19 जनवरी तक नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम में जारी रहेगा। पुरुष और… pic.twitter.com/iBOW8P0HRY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 13, 2025

