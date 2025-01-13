India began its Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign with a win, beating Nepal 42-37 in their Group A encounter. India got off to a great start in the match, but Nepal slowly crawled back into the contest and gave the hosts a tough time on the mat. Heading into the final part of the match, India went in with a slender lead, which Nepal constantly challenged, making the tournament opener an instant classic, which Pratik Waikar and co managed to hold on till the finish and earned their first points. Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

India Beat Nepal In A Close Encounter

