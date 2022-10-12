New Delhi [India], October 12, (ANI): India finished fifth with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia, which concluded on the day.

The Men's and Women's Skeet teams could not make it past the qualifying rounds on the final day, but India will go away happy with the Paris 2024 Olympics quota place that they earned in the Men's Trap via Bhowneesh Mendiratta, a pleasant addition to a creditable medal haul as per National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Deepak Chahar as Reserve Player.

Shotgun powerhouses Italy, Great Britain and USA, took the top three spots with China prevailing over India on the medal tally by virtue of winning a silver more. Both the Asian giants had the same medal haul.

USA won the gold in the Women's Skeet Team competition on the final day with the Indian trio of Maheshwari Chauhan, Darshna Rahore and Raiza Dhillon finishing 10th in qualification. They combined for a total score of 199 out of a possible 225.

Also Read | Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In Men's Skeet Team, India's Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka logged 215 for a ninth-place finish among 22 teams. The top four teams make it to the medal matches in the team format. Italy won their seventh gold with a grandstand finish by former Olympic champion Gabrielle Rossetti over the USA in the event.

ISSF world championship action now moves to Cairo, Egypt for the Rifle/Pistol leg which begins on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and will also have a host of Paris quota places up for grabs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)