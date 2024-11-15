Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma struck unbeaten centuries as India posted a massive 283 for 1 against South Africa in the fourth and final T20 International here on Friday.

Varma made 120 not out off just 47 balls (9x4, 10x6) whole Samson scored 109 not out off 56 balls (6x4, 9x6) after the visitors opted to bat first. This was the first time two Indians scored centuries in a T20I innings.

Lutho Sipamla (1/58) was the lone South African bowler to get a wicket.

Brief Scores:

India: 283 for 1 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 109 not out, Tilak Varma 120 not out; Lutho Sipamla 1/58). PTI PDS

