The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024-25 Mega Auction list is out, and a total of 574 cricketers will be up for grabs on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, which include as many as 14 players from Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the 14 J&K players, marquee cricketers like Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Yudhvir Singh will be in the auction pool, having featured in the cash-rich tournament already for various franchises. IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

J&K Cricketers In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

14 J&K players have been shortlisted for the upcoming #IPLAuction. Umran Malik, who has set a base price of 75 lakhs, is surprisingly placed at 180 serial pic.twitter.com/Fx1gRnFvQF — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 15, 2024

Umran Malik Cut Above Rest

Out of favour, India pacer Umran Malik has the highest base price of INR 75 lakh and is the 180th player in the list of players, behind Samad and Salam. Malik, who made his IPL debut in 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has played 26 matches and claimed 29 wickets while scoring 23 runs.

Samad made his debut in IPL 2020 before Malik, also played for SRH, where the batter clammed 577 runs in 50 matches. Rasikh Salam became the third J&K player to feature in IPL, having made his debut in 2019 for MI (Mumbai Indians), and then went to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Date, Time, Retained Players, Remaining Purse for Each Franchise, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

Yudhvir Singh was the latest J&K player to make his way into IPL, appearing for Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 and 2024, playing five games and claiming four wickets.

While Malik has a base price of INR 75 lakh, all the remaining 13 players have a value set at INR 30 lakh. Other players on the list are Kunal Singh, Musaif Ajaz, Shabahm Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Nasir Lone, Abid Mushtaq, Mujtaba Yousuf, Atif Mushtaq, Avinash Singh, and Auqib Nabi.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will begin at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).