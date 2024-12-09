Mahama [Bahrain], December 9 (ANI): India's last hope at the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships, Ditimoni Sonowal will be in action in Group C of women's 64kg event on Tuesday, as the other two competitors have concluded their outings without a medal.

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Bindyarani Devi earned a ninth place finish in the women's 55 kg category in the championships being held in Mahama, Bahrain on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Who Is Tarak Ponnappa? Everything You Need To Know About the 'Pushpa 2' Actor Whose Striking Resemblance to Cricketer Krunal Pandya Has Left the Internet Guessing.

The 25-year-old, competing in Group B of women's 55 kg event, a non Olympic class, lifted a total of 195 kgs, including 85kg in snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk. This was 7 kgs short than her personal best of 202 kg which came during her medal winning effort at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

During the snatch event, she successfully lifted 85 kg in her second attempt but could not lift 88 kg in her final attempt.

Also Read | India vs Malaysia, Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast: How To Watch IND vs MAS Hockey Match Online on TV Channel?.

She was off to a fine start in clean and jerk category, with a successful lift of 110 kgs. She tried to make it better by increasing weights to 14kg and 116kg in the next two attempts, but failed to lift both. Consequently, she finished second in her group and ninth overall.

Kang Hyon-gyong of North Korea took home the gold medal with a total lift of 226kg (100kg snatch + 126 in C&J). Chen Guan-ling of Chinese Taipei secured the silver with 211kg (93 + 118) while Armenia's Aleksandra Grigoryan completed the podium with 205kg (85 + 120).

Had Bindyarani completed her personal best, she would have finished at fourth place.

Earlier, Gyaneshwari Yadav finished fifth in women's 49 kg event on Saturday, lifting a total of 182 kg. She competed in place of Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who had skipped the event for rehab from injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)