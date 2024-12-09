Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, is shattering box office records. The film, which released on December 5, has already crossed the INR 600 crore mark at the global box office. In just three days, Pushpa 2 has grossed INR 621 crore worldwide. While the stellar leading cast has garnered attention, another supporting actor from the film is also making waves. His striking resemblance to cricketer Krunal Pandya has left the internet buzzing, with many wondering if it’s really him in the guest role. ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ Confirmed by ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ End-Credit Scene! Find Out How Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Would Lead to Threequel With a New Antagonist (SPOILER ALERT).

Who Is Actor Tarak Ponnappa?

Tarak Ponnappa, the actor from Pushpa 2: The Rule, has captured the attention of both fans and movie enthusiasts. His impressive performance, coupled with his uncanny resemblance to Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, has sent netizens into a frenzy. Many have shared their thoughts online, speculating about his identity. In Pushpa 2, Tarak plays the role of Kogatam Bugga Reddy, the nephew of Central Minister Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy (Jagapathi Babu) and son of Kogatam Subba Reddy (Adithya Menon). His distinctive look in the film, complete with bangles, a nose pin, a necklace and earrings, became a hot topic among fans.

‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Tarak Ponnappa

Some viewers were so convinced by his resemblance to Krunal Pandya that they believed the cricketer himself had made a guest appearance in the film. Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) were shared by fans expressing their surprise and excitement at the possible cameo. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Indian Cricketer Krunal Pandya

Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About Bugga Reddy

Fans Are Convinced

The Character That Left The Audience Surprised

Tarak Ponnappa’s Uncanny Resemblance To Krunal Pandya

Other Popular Films Starring Tarak Ponnappa

Before making waves with Pushpa 2, Tarak Ponnappa gained attention for his role as Pasura in Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He also appeared in KGF: Chapter 2, where he played the character Daya in the Yash-led blockbuster.

