Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardena wants to see greater communication between video umpires and on-field adjudicators and has called for change.

Jayawardena made the recommendation on the back of the controversial finish to the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals last week, where the umpires on the field seemingly missed a clear-cut waist-high full toss in the final over of the run chase.

The DC camp was infuriated with the missed call, as skipper Rishabh Pant displayed his displeasure from the bench and assistant coach Pravin Amre stormed onto the field to approach the umpires about the decision as the Royals held on for the victory.

Both Pant and Amre were fined 100 per cent of their match fee for their behaviour and Amre was also handed a one-match ban for entering the field, a move condemned by Jayawardena.

"It is something going forward that I think we need to look at. Is there an option for the third umpire to look at these things and inform the main umpires that it is a delivery that should be checked? It was disappointing to see that when you stop a game and have people come on to the field, but I honestly believe it was just emotions carrying over in the last over," said Jayawardena on The ICC Review.

"A couple of sixes were hit and there was an opportunity that probably the umpires did get wrong. But the rules say you can't go to the third umpire to check on those things. The spirit of the game and to see things moving forward, it is never an option for a player or a coach to come on to the field," he added.

Jayawardena's current thoughts are on trying to help his side move off the bottom of the IPL table and register their first win of the tournament.

The star-studded MI have yet to gel through eight winless matches and Jayawardena said his team's batters need to lift their performance.

"For us, it is mainly with our batters, and that has been highlighted in the last few games as well. We have been in positions (to win) but have not been able to execute," said the former Sri Lanka batter.

"It is tough for both coaches and players as well because every game becomes, even more, harder to cross that line (and get that first win). We are taking it one game at a time, trying to settle everyone down ... and the players need to trust their ability and back themselves more as the tournament progresses," he added.

MI will be going up against Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2022 clash, at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

