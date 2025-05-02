Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians registered their sixth consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, after beginning with four losses in the first five games. This matches their longest winning streak in the IPL, equalling their previous feat in 2008 and 2017.

MI's victory margin of 100 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur marks their third win in the IPL by 100 or more runs. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have accomplished this more frequently, with four such victories.

Mumbai Indian's victory also propelled them to the top of the points table for the first time in the IPL since April 17, 2021. For RR, it was their second-largest defeat (by runs) following the 112-run loss to RCB in 2023.

This is the most consecutive wins for MI in IPL (6), they have previously achieved this feat back in 2017 and 2008.

RR was bowled out for 117 chasing a huge target of 218, this was the first win for MI against RR in Jaipur since 2012 after four consecutive losses. Boult and Karn finished their spell with a brilliant bowling display, picking up three wickets each.

MI batsman Rohit Sharma is now the second player to score more than 6000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket. Rohit reached this milestone during the IPL 2025 game between MI and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Rohit is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL for MI. He has played 231 matches for Mumbai. With a total of 6024 runs for MI, Rohit is second after Virat Kohli, who leads the list with 8871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

