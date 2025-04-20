The 36-year-old Virat Kohli showcased his fitness level during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh on Sunday. The Mullanpur is experiencing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius during afternoon matches. A video has gone viral on social media where Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ran fours early in RCB's innings while chasing a 158-run target. The incident happened during the third over of the innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled a length delivery, and Padikkal flicked it towards the deep mid-wicket region. The fielder at the deep ran and pulled the ball away from going to the boundary. However, his throw to the wicketkeeper wasn't on time as Kohli and Padikkal completed four runs by running. The video has now gone viral on social media. Watch Krunal Pandya's Splendid Running Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Virat Kohli Flexes His Fitness Levels!

Wait did someone say, Yo-Yo Test? 🫣😁 Running four in a T20 match? That’s pure hustle from #ViratKohli & #DevduttPadikkal! 👏🏻🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dJsow1beL1#IPLRevengeWeek 👉 #PBKSvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/NwAu8rlCwb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)