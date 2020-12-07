Panaji (Goa) [India], December 7 (ANI): With three defeats in three games, SC East Bengal are the only side that is yet to open their account in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. In order to start winning games and amassing points in the tournament, SC East Bengal's Jacques Maghoma said his side will have to avoid making errors and keep the spirits high in the camp.

"I just feel that you need to focus on the next game and see where and how you can improve. As a senior player, I have to figure out in what better way I can contribute to the team. Of course, it's also important to keep the spirits in the camp high. No one wants to be on the losing side. We need to change the atmosphere not only for us but for the fans as well. We need to stop thinking about the past results. The next game is going to be massively important for us and we'll have to avoid making errors both defensively and offensively," Maghoma said while speaking to SC East Bengal media.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Ready for Barcelona Match; Juventus Share Picture of Star Forward Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Clash (See Pic).

In the previous match, SC East Bengal suffered a 2-0 defeat against NorthEast United on Saturday. During the clash, East Bengal were denied two penalties. Maghoma was brought down inside the box in the 20th minute but the referee did not point towards the spot. In another incident, SC East Bengal's appeal of a handball inside the box was ignored by the referee.

Reflecting on the same, Maghoma said if they were awarded the penalty, it could've "changed the course of the game".

Also Read | South Africa vs England ODI Series 2020 Called Off and Tour Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests.

"That's a tough one because I think everyone, not just people at the stadium but viewers watching the game on TV, could clearly see that it was a penalty and if given, it could've changed the course of the game. We started so well, dominated possession, but couldn't capitalize on the chances. A penalty at that stage would've been massive for us. You can give the referee the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they made a mistake, but hopefully, they will correct it before the next game," he said.

The club is now preparing for the clash against Jamshedpur, slated to take place on Thursday. Maghoma said his side has a lot of quality and they are on the "right track" but just need to capitalize on the chances.

"It's not going to be an easy game as no game in this tournament is supposed to be easy. Look, we have a lot of quality in the side; we just need to take our chances. We need to convert chances and defend well. I think that if we rectify a few errors here and there we'll be fine and start winning those points. As I said, we don't want to reflect on the previous result but penalties can be crucial in tight games. They defended really well and we've to give them credit for that. We're on the right track. We just need to get bag some positive results," Maghoma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)