Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): KVN Bangalore Strikers registered their second win of the tournament as they beat Majhi Mumbai by six wickets at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane here on Tuesday. The win kept Bangalore Strikers in the hunt to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Majhi Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first. For Majhi Mumbai, Ajaz Qureshi and Shreyas Indulkar opened the innings. Shreyas, who was looking dangerous, was dismissed by Saroj Pramanik for six runs. Ajaz Qureshi and Raviraj Ahire slowly started building a partnership. Ajaz's quick-fire knock of 34 runs from 16 balls helped Mumbai change gear but he was sent back to the pavilion after he was caught at the boundary by Captain Ankur Singh off Kulwinder Singh's ball.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor made sure that the momentum continued for Majhi Mumbai. The team after 5 overs was at 45/2. In the 50-50 over, Kulwinder made sure that the Majhi Mumbai didn't get to the 16-run mark. Dahlor, who made 19 runs from 7 balls, was dismissed by Pramanik after Sharik took the catch in the second attempt. Majhi Mumbai's Captain Yogesh Penkar made 22 runs from just six balls, which included three huge sixes and ensured that the team reached the total of 100 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 10 overs.

KVN Bangalore Strikers opened the innings with Thomas Dias and Sunil Chawri. The team didn't get the start they were looking for as Thomas was sent back to the pavilion by Abhishek Dalhor for 7 runs. However, in the 50-50 over, Saroj Pramanik hit 22 runs in the over. In the fourth over, after Saroj was earlier dropped, a moment of brilliance from Abhishek Dahlor and Raviraj Ahire, a relay catch, sent back Saroj to the dugout who made 26 runs from 10 balls.

KL Mansoor (9 from 6 balls) and Bunty Patel ensured that the team chased down the target giving them an all-important win. For Bangalore Strikers, Sunil Chawri (33 from 25 balls) and Saroj Pramanik (26 from 10 balls) were the highest scorers, while Abhishek Dalhor picked 2/12 for Mumbai. (ANI)

