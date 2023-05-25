Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi University's women became the first outfit to ensure themselves a berth in the knockout stage of the Khelo India University Games 2022 at the BBD Badminton Hall.

Though the DU girls had an easy outing against Jadavpur University, winning the match 3-0, they got stretched by SRM University, Chennai. DU girls won 3-1, but not before V. Kowshika took Trisha Gogoi the distance and then Tisha Kohli tripped to put the burden back on Vanshika Bhargava, who won both her singles to see their team through.

Vanshika beat Kavyashree Baskar, a national-level player, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 to provide a lead in their second-round match. Trisha Gogoi struggled before defeating a tenacious V. Kowshika 11-8, 14-12, 4-11, 6-11, 11-2. But Tisha Kohli lost in a tough battle 6-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-2, 8-11. Vanshika, yet again, was up to the task and beat a resistant Kowshika 11-3, 4-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-9.

In a second-round match, Anannya Arup Basak led the charge against the University of Madras and helped Chitkara University win 3-2. Anannya won both her singles, first against Shruthi Ramkumar 3-1 and then beating Nithyashree Mani 3-2 (7-11, 8-11. 16-14, 11-3, 11-8). The third game turned the results in favour of Anannya. Lakshita Narang won the last rubber, beating Shruti 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

In other matches, Jadavpur University beat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University 3-2 and Chandigarh University triumphed over Savtribai Phule University 3-1 to strengthen their case in respective groups.

The men's team have played a round each, while the girls, who have played two rounds today, have one more round before the quarterfinal draw takes place.

Results (Rounds 1):

Men:

Group A: Chitkara University beat Adamas University 3-1; SRM University beat Savtribai Phule University 3-0.

Group B: VELS University w/o from Mizoram University 3-0; Chandigarh University beat SAGE University 3-0.

Group C: Punjabi University beat University of Madras 3-2; University of Mumbai beat University of North Bengal 3-1.

Group D: Gujarat University beat University of Delhi 3-0; Lalit Narayan Mithila University beat Osmania University 3-1.

Women: (Rounds 1):

Group A: University of Madras beat University of Rajasthan 3-0; Chitkara University beat Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-1.

Group B: SRM University beat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University 3-0; University of Delhi beat Jadavpur University 3-0.

Group C: Savtribai Phule University beat Osmania University 3-1; Chandigarh University beat University of Calcutta 3-2.

Group D: Panjab University beat Nathibai Damodar University 3-1; Adamas University beat Jain University 3-1.(ANI)

