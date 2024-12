Paris, Dec 8 (AP) Monaco got back to winning ways and moved within five points of the Ligue 1 lead ahead of its trip to Arsenal in the Champions League after beating Toulouse 2-0.

The result was a welcomed boost for the Principality side, which lost its two previous games across all competitions.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 3: Get Live Commentary And Full Scorecard Online Of IND vs AUS Cricket Match.

Goals from Wilfried Singo and Breel Embolo sealed Monaco's ninth win in 14 French league matches. They have a three-point lead over third-place Marseille, which travels to Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Monaco coach Adi Hütter kept his usual system but made some changes, with 18-year-old striker George Ilenikhana up front and Maghnes Akliouche, Takumi Minamino and Aleksandr Golovin behind him.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The coach also needed to find a last-minute replacement for captain Denis Zakaria, who was ruled out because of pain in his thigh. A first start of the season was handed to midfielder Eliot Matazo.

Monaco enjoyed most of the possession in the first half and had the best chances. Ilenikhana hit the right post and struck the crossbar.

Singo broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half from a set-piece. The Ivory Coast defender connected with Lamine Camara's free kick with a decisive header. Embolo made it 2-0 with eight minutes left from another header.

Toulouse was in 10th place, 16 points off leader PSG's pace. PSG was held 0-0 at Auxerre on Friday.

Monaco was without U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who last week took another hit on his recently dislocated shoulder, putting him in doubt for next week's match against his former club Arsenal.

Nice's Laborde scores and assistsOn a successful day for the French Riviera clubs, Nice defeated struggling Le Havre 2-1 and remained six points behind local rival Monaco.

Depleted by injuries, host Nice took the lead in the 55th minute. Awarded a penalty for a handball in the box, Gaetan Laborde converted it. Laborde turned provider 20 minutes later, picking Badredine Bouanani for Nice's second goal.

Gautier Lloris reduced Le Havre's deficit in added time.

Lyon extends unbeaten streakLyon won at Angers 3-0 with a brilliant attacking display and extended its unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches.

The last defeat was on Oct. 24 against Besiktas in the Europa League.

Lyon midfielder Ryan Cherki enjoyed a superb night. Even Angers fans applauded in appreciation when he was substituted. Cherki served up the corner that led to Nicolas Tagliafico's opener then capped a brilliant collective move with a goal of his own from inside the box.

Georges Mikautadze added more luster to the win with a great goal. The Georgia forward skipped past two players on the left side then burst into the area and scored from a tight angle with a powerful strike.

Lyon moved up to fifth place, nine points behind PSG. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)