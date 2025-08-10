Kathmandu [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday unveiled its new jersey for the national men's cricket team ahead of the departure for the Top End T20 series to be played in Australia.

Amid a special ceremony on late Sunday evening, the national cricket governing body, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), announced its new sponsor as well as unveiled the new jersey for the players.

CAN had struck a three-year agreement with NAASA Securities valued at USD 544,614 as the main sponsor of the national team. Their logo will feature prominently on the front of the new jersey, symbolising a partnership aimed at supporting the growth of cricket in Nepal.

CAN officials said the deal would provide vital financial backing for infrastructure, training, and grassroots programs.

"Lately, the Nepali cricketing sector has evolved further because of the contribution from everyone; the next step after the appointment of a new coach is set to start with the first event (the Top End T20 Series). The games, which come as a practice for the World Cup Qualifiers to be played in Oman, which starts from 7 October, before that we have an opportunity to play with good teams," Chatur Bahadur Chand, the President of Cricket Association of Nepal, said after unveiling the new jersey of the national men's team.

The new kit proudly showcases Nepal's identity. Retaining the traditional red and blue colour palette, it features modern design elements, including the national flag on both shoulders and symbolic imagery of Mount Everest and the one-horned rhinoceros. It blends heritage with a fresh, competitive look, something both players and fans can rally behind.

Nepali men's national cricket team is set to depart on Monday (11 August, 2025) for Australia to participate in the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, scheduled from August 14 to 24. This series will serve as a key warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, where Nepal will aim to secure a spot on the global stage.

Addressing the special event, the national cricket team coach, Stuart Law, highlighted the preparations the team has made following the training in India.

"We got pre-build-up, two weeks in India- Pune, we spent over there, and 12-day stay here in Nepal, but dodging the weather was very difficult. It was a bit easier in India than it was here, boys have been well prepared, we have six games in eight days, quite intense games in T20 cricket against some of the biggest cricket teams around, that also include Pakistan and Bangladesh. So it would be a tremendous step for us. We are building up for the World Cup qualifiers in October, and we are building a team, we are building strategies, we are building roles within this hour, and every step we will be taking forward," the head coach said.

It is the first time that Nepal is participating in the annual cricket tournament organised by Australia's Northern Territory. The 16-member squad is being led by skipper Rohit Kumar Paudel, with the world's second-best T20I all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee as the vice-captain.

Other members in the squad announced for the Australian tour are Aasif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rupesh Singh, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Karan KC, Rijan Dhakal, and Lokesh Bam.

"We are starting our Australia tour. All these games are built up for the T20 World Cup. The teams that we are meeting in Australia are good, which includes those from the Big Bash and Bangladesh's A team. So I think it would be a good build-up while we enter the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Every member of the team is in good shape, and a few days back we went to Bangalore (India), it was a good 15-day camp, and everyone is in shape. We are very positive that we will qualify in the upcoming T20 qualifiers," Paudel said, addressing the event.

The event is taking place in Darwin from August 14 to 24 with 11 teams. Nepal will be the only team to send the senior side, while Pakistan and Bangladesh are sending their 'A' teams.

Chicago Kingsmen, champions of the 2024 Minor League Cricket in the USA, are the other foreign team. NT Strike will represent the hosts. The other six teams - Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and ACT Comets- are the Academy Squads of the franchises competing in the Big Bash League.

Each team will be playing six games in the league stage. Nepal's first game will be against the hosts, NT Strike, at DXC Arena on August 15. The Rhinos will then face Bangladesh, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades and Pakistan on August 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22, respectively. (ANI)

