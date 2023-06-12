Battle Creek (Michigan), Jun 12 (PTI) The Indian trio of Nishtha Madan, Pranavi Urs and Nikita Arjun endured a rough outing in the final round of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship on the Epson Tour, the second rung Tour to the LPGA in the United States.

While the US-based Nishtha finished with two bogeys in last three holes and ended with an even par 72 that saw her finish tied 38th, Pranavi and Nikita had a nightmarish back nine.

Urs, playing her first season on Epson Tour, shot 7-over 79 including three bogeys and a double on the back nine. Nikita carded 4-over 76 that had four bogeys and no birdies on her second nine and finished 6-over for the week and was tied 70th alongside Pranavi.

China's Siyun Liu, who interned at Epson America, is now a winner on the Epson Tour. Liu handled the weather and the nerves well to beat Amelia Garvey to win the title.

Liu started the day in a four-way tie for the lead at -7 with Amelia Garvey, Lindsey McCurdy, and Min-G Kim. By the fifth hole, Liu was in the solo lead. She did fall into a tie for the lead on 13th, but Liu's birdie on 17th gave her a lead that sufficed.

Liu has had a good start to 2023 with T-9 at the LOTTE Championship on the LPGA and a T-9 result at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic on Epson Tour.

Lindsey McCurdy and Savannah Vilaubi rounded out the top of the leaderboard with a T-3 finish at -6.

