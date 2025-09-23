Mumbai, September 23: Pakistan-Women delivered an all-round display, clinching an emphatic six-wicket win in the third ODI against South Africa-Women on Monday. The result meant they closed their final assignment before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, commencing September 30, with a win. The key contributor to the triumph was 27-year-old Nashra Sundhu, who clinched her career-best bowling figures, being adjudged the Player of the Match. Belief, Team Spirit, Discipline: Captain Fatima Sana Outlines Pakistan’s Mantra for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

The figures of 6/26 are now the second best for Pakistan Women in ODIs, only behind Sajjida Shah's display (7/4) against Japan from back in 2003, as per the ICC website. Having won the toss and electing to bat first in Lahore, South Africa, who had an unassailable 2-0 lead coming into the game, were challenged by Pakistan from the get-go.

Diana Baig and Omaima Sohail opened the floodgates by removing both openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Karabo Meso, in their opening burst. Sundhu then took over control of the proceedings with the ball, removing Sune Luus right towards the end of the batting powerplay.

The left-arm spinner would run through the South Africa middle and lower-middle order to put Pakistan in the driving seat. With the visitors bundled out for 115, the hosts managed to chase down the total with 19 overs to spare, thanks to the in-form Sidra Amin notching another fifty-plus score. Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team To Not Attend ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony in India.

Having scored back-to-back hundreds in the first two ODIs, Amin finished the series as the leading run-getter with another 50 runs off 94 deliveries. Following the conclusion to their three-match series, both Pakistan and South Africa will now depart for the Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

While Pakistan will kickstart their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 in Colombo, South Africa will begin their run against England the following day in Guwahati. Before that, the two teams will feature in the Cricket World Cup warm-up fixtures starting September 25.

