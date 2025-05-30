Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Gujarat Titans premier spinner Rashid Khan's run in the IPL 2025 found a new low while his compatriot Sai Sudharsan etched his name into the history book with another sizzling performance with the bat during GT's Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 on Friday.

It was another forgettable outing for the Afghanistan ball tweaker, who got clobbered around the Mullanpur venue. He found reprieve in his flawless fielding display, but had nowhere to hide when he was tasked to find the breakthrough for Gujarat.

Also Read | IPL: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma; Check Full List.

Rohit clubbed two towering maximums off Rashid, which took his overall tally to 33 sixes, the highest a player has conceded in the cash-rich league's history. He occupied the top of the unwanted record by surpassing Mohammed Siraj's tally of 31.

While Rashid's woes with the ball extended, Sudharsan became just the second batter to aggregate 700-plus in an IPL edition before turning 24, after Titans captain Shubman Gill, who achieved the feat in 2023 after tallying 890 runs.

Also Read | What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?.

Sudharsan kept Gujarat alive in their pursuit of Mumbai's daunting 229-run target. GT had lost Gill early, and Kusal Perera dragging his feet into the stumps added to their rising agony.

But the 23-year-old stayed firm in his resolve and continued his boundary-scoring adventures to take the pressure off Gujarat's shoulders. He raised an 84-run stand with Washington Sundar to help Gujarat take the game down the wire.

His exploits ended on 80 from 49 deliveries after he tried to shuffle across the crease and attempt a scoop shot on Richard Gleeson's low full toss in the 16th over.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who dazzled at the crease with his exuberant 33 from 20, extended his lead for the most 25-plus consecutive scores in T20s. He surpassed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's record of 13 in Mumbai's last fixture against Punjab Kings and now boasts 15 successive 25-plus T20 scores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)