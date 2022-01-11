Cape Town, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c Verreynne b Olivier 12

Mayank Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 26

Virat Kohli not out

15

Extras: (B-5, LB-1, NB-1) 7

Total: (For 2 wickets in 28 overs) 75

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-33

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-3-30-1, Duanne Olivier 7-3-14-1, Marco Jansen 7-4-13-0, Lungi Ngidi

5-2-12-0.

