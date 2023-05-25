Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 25 (ANI): India's top-ranked men's paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 51) and Asian Games bronze medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR56) are among the four players retained by respective franchises for the season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained ten-time national champion Sharath Kamal, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore. India's star female paddler Manika Batra (WR39) has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with the retention transfer originating from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar will continue at U Mumba TT.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat MI in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match.

"I am extremely happy to have been retained by Dabang Delhi TTC for the UTT Season 4 and this will be my fourth consecutive season for Dabang Delhi. The most unforgettable moment was certainly winning the championship point for Dabang Delhi in Season 2 and taking the UTT crown. I am eagerly looking forward to play for Delhi family again and win the UTT this year," Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said after being retained by his team.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Also Read | Jason Roy to Cancel ECB Central Contract, Accept Lucrative Offer of Playing for LA Knight Riders in Inaugural Season of Major League Cricket: Report.

The upcoming season will feature six teams: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT.

At the recently concluded UTT Season 4 Coach Draft, where franchises were able to pick up two coaches each; attention now turns towards building a six-player squad at the UTT Season 4 Player Draft to be held in Mumbai next month. There will be a pool of 40 players available, from which each team can pick two foreigners - one male and one female and four Indians - two male and two female.

The league will be live-streamed on JioCinema and broadcasted on Sports18 and is scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to July 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)