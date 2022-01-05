Johannesburg, Jan 5 (PTI) Chasing 240 to win, South Africa were 34 for no loss at tea on the third day of the second Test against India, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Dean Elgar (10) and Aiden Markaram (24) batted purposefully in pursuit of a series-levelling win.

Resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs before being bowled out during the second session.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack.

Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them.

India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief scores:

India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa: 202 and 34 for none in 7 overs. (A Markaram 24 batting)

