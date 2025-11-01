New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) and The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) today announced a landmark seven-year partnership aimed at transforming physical rehabilitation and sports safety services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (ID/DD) across India, as per a release from Special Olympics Bharat.

This historic collaboration brings together IAP, India's premier professional body representing physiotherapists, with Special Olympics Bharat to create comprehensive pathways for inclusive healthcare and athletic excellence.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in India's healthcare landscape, where individuals with intellectual disabilities often face systemic barriers in accessing quality physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Through this alliance, both organizations commit to advocacy, education and direct service delivery that will impact thousands of athletes, families and communities nationwide.

By combining IAP's clinical expertise with SOB's grassroots reach and understanding of athlete needs, the partnership creates a sustainable framework for advancing movement health, functional independence, and overall well-being among individuals with ID/DD. (ANI)

