Canberra [Australia], January 30 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Sunday said that she did not expect the one-off Women's Ashes Test to end as a draw.

The one-off Test between Australia and England in the Women's Ashes ended as a draw here at the Manuka Oval on Sunday. The hosts fell just one wicket short of bowling out England in the fourth innings while the visitors fell 12-run short of chasing down a record total.

"Oh wow! I still didn't know what happened in the last hour. We declared wanting to take those 10 wickets. Obviously, England batted really well but proud of the way we got back into the game taking wickets," said Lanning after the game.

"We are not relying on one or two players, that's the strength of our side. Sutherland was fantastic. I will take a few days to get over this (smiles). Looking forward to the ODI series now," she added.

England skipper Heather Knight scored 216 runs in the Test, including an unbeaten 168-run knock in the first innings. As a result, she was adjudged as Player of the Match. Katherine Brunt also put in a good performance as she took eight wickets in the match.

Australia and England will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 3. (ANI)

