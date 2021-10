Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan on Sunday received a guard of honour from Namibia during the ongoing match in the T20 World Cup.

Asghar Afghan is playing his last match for his country as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Afghanistan is locking horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan's last match for his side.

Asghar came into bat when Mohammad Shahzad's entertaining knock of 45 came to an end in the 13th over.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

As Asghar came into bat, the Namibian side gave the former Afghanistan skipper a guard of honour during the match.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009.

Asghar Afghan played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)