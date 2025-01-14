New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): In a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Team India secured a 64-34 victory over Brazil on Tuesday night at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The match, which kept spectators on the edge of their seats at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, showcased exceptional skill from both sides, with India ultimately proving their mettle in a spectacular finish to Day 2 of the tournament, as a release from the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 stated.

Brazil started well while attacking against India, getting 16 points to their name, but Team India came back very well. They earned two points during a Dream Run that kept the Brazilians on their toes, giving the team a good platform to kickstart the match in Turn 2.

Turn 2 was very impressive for the Men in Blue, as they upped the ante while attacking against the Brazilians. Rokeson Singh, Pabani Sabar and Aditya Ganpule were the main aggressors for India, as they led the team to an impressive 36 points at the end of Turn 2. But just when it looked like they were running away with the same, Brazil fought back in Turn 3.

Brazil piled the pressure on India in Turn 3, led by the likes of Mauro Pinto, Joel Rodrigues and especially Matheus Costa, who scored six touchpoints. The side worked hard and eventually fought their way back, scoring an impressive 34 points in reply to India's 38, setting up an extremely exciting final seven minutes of the match.

As expected, India bounced back very well in Turn 4, led by Aditya Ganpule and skipper Pratik Waikar. Rokeson Singh also scored four points via Sky Dives and Mehul got two touchpoints, as the host team went on to secure an impressive -point win to close out day 2 of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. (ANI)

