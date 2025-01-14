A player who has been in rich form for India in white-ball cricket is Sanju Samson, who enjoyed success on the South Africa tour last year and looked primed for a place in the Indian national cricket team squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, rumours around the cricketing circles suggest that the wicketkeeper batter is likely to miss the CT 2025 ticket to Dubai. Will Rohit Sharma Go To Pakistan for Captains' Photoshoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?.

Why Sanju Samson Might Not Play ICC CT 2025!

As dramatic as it may sound, the background is quite intriguing. Sanju had emailed the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) about his unavailability for the pre-VHT 2024-25 camp and thus was not considered by the cricketing body for the tournament as well, despite being named in the probables squad. KCA maintained that they wanted to try out young players, despite Samson's availability for the tournament.

Further, his indiscipline in this episode, regarding the training camp did not go down well with the Team India selectors, who were looking at VHT 2024-25 as an arena for players to prove their form. More importantly, Samson was facing stiff competition for the wicketkeeper's slot with selectors eying Rishabh Pant as the main gloveman, and Dhruv Jurel, or Ishan Kishan as the backup keepers. Gautam Gambhir's Future as Indian Cricket Team's Head Coach to Be Evaluated by BCCI After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Report.

Selectors are also interested in keeping KL Rahul, who has been a tried and tested keeper in ODIs, which provides more depth to the squad, meaning Sanju's place might be not secure even as a secondary wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, Samson has been picked for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against England and will be eager to display his form and talent yet again to the selectors, who will keep a keen eye on the 33-year-old.

