India national cricket team opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for his state team, Mumbai, according to reports. This development comes after Team India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma took part in Mumbai's training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The 23-year-old Jaiswal was India's highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team. Jaiswal slammed 391 runs in five Test matches at a good average of 43.44, including one century and two half-centuries. Even after Jaiswal's brilliant run with the bat, Team India suffered a crushing 3-1 series defeat at the hands of Australia. Since then, many cricket pundits have suggested that Indian batters should play some Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for their state teams. Rohit Sharma Shows Up at Mumbai Ranji Team Practice (Watch Video).

According to the latest report by the Indian Express, The 23-year-old opener has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and coach Omkar Salvi about his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir. The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 23.

“He has informed Mumbai coach Omkar Salvi that he is available for the next round of the Ranji Trophy. The selection committee will pick the Mumbai team in the coming days,” an MCA official said as quoted by Indian Express. It is to be noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't part of the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match home series against the England national cricket team, starting from January 22. It is expected that the young sensation might join the Mumbai team practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. ‘We Need Players Like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy Who Protect Their Wicket Like Life’, Sunil Gavaskar Assess Team India’s Poor Performance in BGT 2024–25.

Jaiswal has played nine Ranji Trophy matches till now. The left-handed batter has amassed 833 runs at an astounding average of 59.50. The youngster has smashed four centuries and two half-centuries. The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament will resume from January 23. Mumbai has been slotted in the Elite A group. Mumbai is ranked third in the Elite A group standings with 22 points in five matches.

