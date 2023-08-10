Tauranga [New Zealand], August 10 (ANI): New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has made a return to the national side training camp ahead of the white-ball series against UAE and England.

Experienced pacer Boult and bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson have made a return to the New Zealand squad for the white-ball series against England starting September 8 onwards.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to Twitter to welcome back Boult back to the New Zealand side nearly a year after giving up his central contract for Kiwis.

"Back in the Bay! Training camp underway for North Island-based players in Tauranga and a welcome back to Trent Boult #UAEvNZ #ENGvNZ," said a tweet from NZC.

https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/status/1689483353345622017

Last year in August, Boult had requested NZC to release him from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The 33-year-old fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC, which agreed to the arrangements.

When the 2023-24 central contracts were announced, Boult, while again declining a central contract, had committed to being available for the Blackcaps for part of the playing programme and, on that basis, and was offered a casual playing agreement.

Boult represented New Zealand in 78 Tests. In these, he has taken 317 wickets. These wickets have come at an average of 27.49, with best figures of 6/30. He has taken 18 four-wicket hauls, 10 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in Tests. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in Tests, with Richard Hadlee at the top with 431 scalps.

Boult was a part of the NZ squad which won the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. In 10 matches of this WTC cycle, he took 39 wickets with best figures of 4/28 and was one of the architects of NZ's win.

The pacer has also played 99 ODIs for New Zealand. In these, he has taken 187 wickets at an average of 23.97. His best bowling figures are 7/34. He has taken 10 four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls in ODIs. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in ODIs, with Daniel Vettori (297 scalps) at the top.

Boult is part of the NZ side that ended as runners-up in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019. In the 2015 WC, he ended as the second-highest wicket-taker (22 in 9 matches) and in 2019, he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 10 matches. He is the eight highest wicket-taker in WC history and the highest wicket-taker for his side.

He is also the first NZ bowler to have a World Cup hat trick to his name, doing so in 2019.

Boult has represented NZ in 55 T20Is, taking 74 wickets with best figures of 4/13. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for NZ in the format, with Tim Southee (134 scalps) at the top.

He is the part of NZ side that ended as runners-up in 2021 T20 World Cup. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps.

Boult has a total of 578 international wickets in 232 matches. These have come at an average of 25.68. His best figures are 7/34. He has 15 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in international cricket. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in NZ cricket history, with Southee at the top with 714 wickets.

-ODI schedule v England:First ODI - Sept 8 – Sophia Gardens (Cardiff)Second ODI - Sept 10 - The Ageas Bowl (Southampton) Third ODI - Sept 13 – The Oval (London)Fourth ODI - Sept 15 – Lord’s (London)

-T20I schedule v UAE:First T20I - Aug 17 – DubaiSecond T20I - Aug 19 – DubaiThird T20I - Aug 20 – Dubai

-T20I schedule v England:First T20I - Aug 30 – DurhamSecond T20I - Sept 1 – ManchesterThird T20I - Sept 3 – BirminghamFourth T20I - Sept 5 – Nottingham.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (Eng), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Ben Lister (UAE), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi (Eng), Blair Tickner (UAE), Will Young (UAE). (ANI)

