Florida [USA], November 27 (ANI): Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and Atlanta Blackcaps shined on Day 4 of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3, delivering thrilling performances in an action-packed triple-header here at Broward County Stadium in Florida, the USPL press release stated.

In the opening match of Day 4 in the Maryland Premier League (USPL), the Maryland Mavericks secured a commanding 22-run victory over the Carolina Golden Eagles. Batting first, Maryland posted 165/4 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Shubham Ranjane's scintillating 61 off just 28 balls.

Chasing 166, the Carolina Golden Eagles struggled early, but Unmukt Chand and skipper Monank Patel steadied the innings. However, their slow scoring rate left them 23 runs short, finishing at 143/8. Phani Simhadri's brilliant spell, where he claimed three wickets, earned him the Player of the Match award.

In the second game, the New Jersey Titans outplayed the Carolina Eagles by 21 runs. Batting first, the Titans set a target of 173/9, with Hammad Azam anchoring the innings with a gutsy 57 off 35 balls.

The Carolina Eagles, in reply, failed to build momentum and were restricted to 152/9, with contributions from several batters falling short. Hammad Azam was named 'Player of the Match' for his impactful half-century.

The third game of the day witnessed a dominant performance by the Atlanta Blackcaps against the New York Cowboys. The New York Cowboys were bowled out for a paltry 87, with Nagash Basharat and Ali Sheikh claiming three wickets each. Atlanta Blackcaps chased down the target comfortably in just 12 overs. Ali Sheikh, with figures of 3/10, was awarded 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

The competition remains fierce in USPL Season 3 as six teams--the Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboys--battle for the title, the release stated. .

At the end of Day 4, the New Jersey Titans and Maryland Mavericks lead the standings with six points each, while the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles have four points apiece. Atlanta Blackcaps have opened their account with two points, leaving the New York Cowboys searching for their first win.

The USPL Season 3 continues to deliver action-packed cricket, with triple and double-header matchups keeping fans engaged. The semi-finals and grand finale, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, promise even more excitement as the teams vie for ultimate glory," the release added. (ANI)

