London, Jan 8 (AP) Julen Lopetegui was fired by West Ham on Wednesday after less than a year in the job and with the Premier League club in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight.

Lopetegui paid the price for a run of just three wins in his last 11 games, with West Ham 14th in the standings and seven points above the drop zone.

Media reports said former Chelsea coach Graham Potter was in talks to replace Lopetegui.

“West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the club,” West Ham said in a statement posted on its official website. “The first half of the 2024-25 season has not aligned with the club's ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.”

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach replaced David Moyes in May and was expected to drive the club to new heights. But that has not materialized and recent heavy losses to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City sparked increased speculation about Lopetegui's position.

Uncertainty grew in recent days and, when West Ham canceled a scheduled news conference with Lopetegui on Wednesday to preview the upcoming FA Cup third round match against Aston Villa, confirmation of his departure was widely anticipated.

Moyes left at the end of his contract last season having led West Ham to ninth in the standings. The previous season he ended the club's 43-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa Conference League.

The appointment of Lopetegui, who had previously managed Wolverhampton in England's top flight, brought with it expectation that he could bring more success to West Ham. But 10 defeats in 22 games in all competitions brought an end to his reign before he could even complete a full season in charge.

Most recently West Ham lost 4-1 against City, having previously been routed 5-0 by Liverpool.

Potter has been out of work since he was fired by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months.

He previously managed Brighton in the Premier League. (AP)

