Tottenham Hotspur outshined in-form Liverpool to take advantage in the Carabao Cup 2024–25 semi-final after winning the first leg with a scoreline of 1-0 at home. Liverpool looked strong throughout the EFL Cup 2024–25 semi-final match but were unable to engrave their name on the scoresheet this time around. Spurs easily managed to maintain the clean sheet as it is going to help them going into the second leg. Arne Slot and Liverpool will be looking to make a strong comeback as they are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup. West Ham United Sack Head Coach Julen Lopetegui With Immediate Effect.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Result of EFL Cup 2024-25 Semi-Final

