Rodrigo Bentancur (right) and him being treated after his injury (right) (Photo credit: FanCode and X @premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur had to be stretchered off the field after he suffered a head injury during the first leg of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal against Liverpool on January 9. This incident happened in the sixth minute of the match when the Uruguay midfielder attempted to head the ball from a corner but instead nastily landed on his head. Medical help soon rushed out to the field to attend to the 27-year-old before he was taken off the field in a stretcher. Spurs had later posted an official health update, stating that the player was conscious and talking as he was taken to the hospital for tests. Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final: Lucas Bergvall Scores As Spurs Edge Past the Reds in First Leg.

Watch Rodrigo Bentancur's Injury Here:

My thoughts and prayers are with Rodrigo Bentancur 🙏❤️ That must be painful 💔 pic.twitter.com/zso1B4oxni — Unknown (@toffy838) January 8, 2025

Spurs Provide Update on Rodrigo Bentancur's Health

We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2025

