Guadalajara [Mexico], November 13 (ANI): Garbine Muguruza on Friday night defeated number two seed Barbora Krejcikova by 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the group stage of the ongoing WTA Finals Guadalajara.

With this win, the number five seed kept her hopes alive of advancing out of the group stage. The Spaniard moves to 1-1 in the Teohuatican group, while Krejcikova drops to 0-2.

"I think I started the first set not playing great," Muguruza said, post-match as per wtatennis.com. "In the second set the crowd really helped me. I said before and I really mean it, because they cheer me up. I realized that, hey, I'm not leaving this court without changing things around at least or give Barbora the biggest fight."

Earlier in the day, Anett Kontaveit defeated the number three seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-0 in the WTA Finals to reach the semis.

Kontaveit became the first player in the eight-player field to qualify for the semifinals with her straight-sets victory. She is guaranteed to finish in the top two of the Teotihuacan round-robin group. (ANI)

