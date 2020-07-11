Suwon [South Korea], July 11 (ANI): Samsung Electronics has announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music.

Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain section, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

Also Read | ENG 249/4 in 89.4 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 4: Ben Stokes Misses Half-Century as England Lead by 135 Runs.

"Available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV models, Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favorite songs - or to discover the words of the latest hits," the company said in an official statement.

The users can also search for a particular lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play. (ANI)

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Updates: January 2021 Will Give Indication About Argentine's Future, Says Victor Font.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)