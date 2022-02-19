Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): While the launch of Google's next Pixel series is still months away, the first few concrete details of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here.

9to5Google has uncovered the details about the new lineup including the devices' codenames, the Tensor chip used, and their Samsung modem.

As per 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are most likely to be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chipset.

It has been spotted with model number 'GS201' and an internal codename 'Cloudripper', which is something that was expected before.

The Pixel 7 duo will use the second-gen Tensor chipset with a Samsung-made Exynos Modem 5300 for connectivity purposes.

The codenames for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are reportedly Cheetah and Panther, which is interesting because up until before the Pixel 6 generation Google's only used codenames related to fish or other sea life.

The last bit of information that got out today has to do with a third Pixel codename attached to the Exynos Modem 5300, which is Ravenclaw. Now, this may be a Hogwarts reference and nothing more, or things could be more interesting.

Last year when the first Tensor was under development Google tested it internally by replacing the Snapdragon 765 in some Pixel 5 units with the Tensor. These models were then codenamed Whitefin - a mashup including "white" from "Whitechapel", the Tensor project's codename, and "fin" for "Redfin" - the Pixel 5's codename.

Similarly, the speculation goes, maybe "Raven" in "Ravenclaw" refers to the Pixel 6 Pro and "claw" is just a feline reference, in which case this would be a Pixel 6 Pro device with Pixel 7 innards, created for testing purposes.

None of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the Google Pixel 7 series launches, which will probably happen in October. (ANI)

