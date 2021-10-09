Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Friday (local time) said that the global outages which have been reported have been fixed and everything should be back to normal now.

"Things have been fixed, and everything should be back to normal now. thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this week)," Instagram said in a tweet.

Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week. Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

Social media giant Facebook said that it was aware of reports of users having trouble accessing their apps and products and is working to restore service in the second outage for the platform this week.

Taking to Twitter, the company said: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram said on Twitter: "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

Meanwhile, #instadown was trending on Twitter after the social media platform suffered a global outage. Netizens shared their views on Twitter on the global outage which occurred second time this week.

"Not only is it down again but also my account was hacked this week and I can't seem to get any assistance in recovering it," one of the netizens wrote.

While another wrote: "Yuh so what's the reason for this? Recently you suffered a major down of servers for like 6-7 hours 2 days ago, then why again today? Aren't your solving the issues properly?"

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet said that 33,461 people have filed reports of the outages on Instagram. While in Facebook reported 2,214 complaints.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of users reported that they were unable to access the services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours before services were restored. (ANI)

