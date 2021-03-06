The Mumbai Police on Friday filed an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai based on rape allegations made by a television actress. According to the Mumbai Police, the actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. Television Actress Accuses Casting Director of Rape, Further Investigation is Underway.

"An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Mumbai Police said.

