US Attorney General Says Trump Tweets 'make It Impossible' to Do Job

Washington, Feb 14 (AFP) US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused President Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, urging him to stop tweeting about ongoing judicial cases.

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said in an interview with ABC News, adding: "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me."

Barr is due to testify to Congress amid allegations that he decided -- allegedly under pressure from Trump -- to overrule his own prosecutors and seek a lighter prison sentence for Republican political consultant Roger Stone. (AFP)

