US Senate, White House Reach Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Rescue Package

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, March 25: The Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker said early Wednesday.

"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing the massive "wartime level of investment into our nation." Donald Trump Hopes to Reopen Economy by Easter as US Registers 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases.

The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.