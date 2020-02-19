Woman Given Triple Talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Case Registered

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in the Manpur area of Sitapur district.ASP Madhuban Singh told reporters that the woman had filed a case against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and demand for dowry."Woman has alleged demand for dowry and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws at the Manpur police station. The complaint also registered under triple-talaq law," Singh told reporters here.The police official said that the investigation in the matter is underway.Meanwhile, the woman's father alleged that after giving triple-talaq her husband had also threatened to kill her family members too.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)