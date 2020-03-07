Women's Six Nations Match Postponed as Scottish Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Edinburgh, Mar 7 (AFP) Scotland's women's Six Nations match against France was postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The game had been scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Saturday.

"This decision has been taken as a result of a Scottish player testing positive for coronavirus today," said a Scottish Rugby statement.

"Seven members of management and players are self-isolating on medical advice. The player has been admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but is otherwise well."

The Scotland women's team returned from northern Italy on February 23 after their scheduled match against Italy was postponed.

In Italy, 197 people have died from the coronavirus, making it Europe's worst affected country.

"We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed," said James Robson, Scottish Rugby's Chief Medical officer. AFP

