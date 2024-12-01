Peshawar, Nov 30 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and eight others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the Allacha area of Zakhakhel in Khyber district.

Local residents retrieved the bodies from the rubble and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed hospital authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical care. He also instructed the district administration to ensure all necessary support for the victims.

