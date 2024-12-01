World News | 7 Militants Killed in Anti-terror Operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least seven militants were killed on Saturday during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, targeting militant hideouts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Dec 01, 2024
7 Militants Killed in Anti-terror Operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Peshawar, Nov 30 (PTI) At least seven militants were killed on Saturday during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, targeting militant hideouts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

    Peshawar, Nov 30 (PTI) At least seven militants were killed on Saturday during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, targeting militant hideouts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

    The operation, conducted at Bakka Khel area in Bannu district, was part of a broader response to the fresh wave of attacks against security forces in the province's southern districts.

    Seventeen terrorists were killed on Friday in two separate intelligence-based operations in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

    In the Baka Khel area of Bannu, 12 terrorists linked to the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were killed as helicopter gunships targeted their compound. In another operation in the Hasso Khel area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, five militants were killed.

    A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered during the operations, with security forces releasing images of the neutralized militants.

    Security forces have deployed reinforcements, and the operations are expected to continue.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Peshawar, Nov 30 (PTI) At least seven militants were killed on Saturday during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, targeting militant hideouts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

    The operation, conducted at Bakka Khel area in Bannu district, was part of a broader response to the fresh wave of attacks against security forces in the province's southern districts.

    Seventeen terrorists were killed on Friday in two separate intelligence-based operations in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

    In the Baka Khel area of Bannu, 12 terrorists linked to the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were killed as helicopter gunships targeted their compound. In another operation in the Hasso Khel area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, five militants were killed.

    A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered during the operations, with security forces releasing images of the neutralized militants.

    Security forces have deployed reinforcements, and the operations are expected to continue.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel